Charles F. Ames, 77, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Charles F. Ames, age 77, passed away unexpectedly at his family home on Sunday May 10, 2020. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena. Interment will take place at the convenience of the family at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Tenafly, NJ at a later date. There will no public calling hours or funeral services per Charles’ wishes. Family and friends are welcome to share memories and condolences by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com