Comedy Legend Jerry Stiller Dies

Perhaps by most, Jerry Stiller was known for his role as Frank Costanza in the show “Seinfeld” and about a decade later, as Arthur Spooner in the sitcom, “The King of Queens.” Stiller had lost his wife, Anne Meara, in 2015. The two met in a New York casting call in 1953 and a few short years later became the timeless “Stiller & Meara” comedy team -- making their name in the 1960s with frequent performances on variety shows, including the “The Ed Sullivan Show.” The native New Yorker caught the comedy bug early, inspired while growing up by listening to comedian Eddie Cantor on Sunday nights on the radio. Stiller told ClevelandSeniors.com in 2010 that he identified with Cantor because he “came from the Lower East Side where I was brought up.” He was Jewish," Stiller said. “He worked his way up from being a singing waiter. He had such joy, such energy.”