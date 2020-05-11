COVID-19 Monday night: the numbers, how it’s affecting the north country

May 11, 2020 at 7:35 PM EDT - Updated May 11 at 6:05 PM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Governor Andrew Cuomo gave the green light to several regions of the state not as severely affected by the coronavirus outbreak to gradually re-start their economies once the latest stay-at-home order expires Friday.

The Southern Tier, Mohawk Valley and the Finger Lakes have met all 7 benchmarks for opening, but the north country has not - at least not yet. Local officials are working to make sure they meet all the requirements in time.

Nursing homes must start twice-weekly coronavirus testing for all staffers. Area facilities are gearing up for the new guidelines.

There were 2 new cases of COVID-19 in the tri-county region. They were in St. Lawrence County.

Jefferson and Lewis counties saw their numbers remain steady Monday.

More than 73,000 rolls of toilet paper, a hard-to-find commodity during the pandemic, were donated to the United Way of Northern New York’s COVID-19 relief effort.

Masks and hand sanitizer are being given out to farmers free of charge to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

