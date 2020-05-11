Deputies ask for help finding missing kayaks

COLTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies are asking for help finding two kayaks missing from Riverside Drive in Colton.
Missing are 13-foot red and yellow Perception brand kayak and a 12-foot grey camouflage Wilderness brand.
Deputies say they’re also looking for the owner of a pellet rifle found along State Route 56 in the town of Colton. The owner will have to describe the rifle.
Anyone with information about the kayaks or the rifle can call deputies at 315-379-2222.
