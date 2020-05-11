Donation of 73,000 rolls of toilet paper is ’nothing short of miraculous’

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The north country is one of only a handful of regions that got a very large donation of something that has been hard to find in stores - toilet paper.
"Today we've received 73,248 rolls of toilet paper," said Jamie Cox, United Way of Northern New York president and CEO.
Cox says the donation is from toilet paper manufacturer Kimberly-Clark. The company is donating 1 million rolls to the United Way’s COVID-19 relief effort. Out of nearly 1,200 United Way organizations, only 8 recipients were chosen.
"It's nothing short of miraculous. When you take a look at the boxes behind me, every single one of those rolls is going to go to a family in need right now," said Cox.
This donation comes at a time when toilet paper is tough to buy.
“It’s one of those items that are really hard to find right now, plus it’s not covered under SNAP,” said Linda Johnston, store manager, Watertown Urban Mission.
She said more than 1,000 rolls will be brought to the mission to help those who need it most.
"With families hurting, with the economy and furloughs and layoffs, this toilet paper's going to help a lot of families just make it through until the economy reopens," said Cox
As for this huge shipment, it will roll out to more than 2 dozen non-profits in the north country.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.