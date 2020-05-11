Feeling cooped up? Go boating, Sea Grant says

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There are still many things people can’t do because of social distancing guidelines, but boating isn’t one of them.
Dave White from the New York Sea Grant says most boating access sites and marinas are open.
He says people can still stay socially distant when they’re out on the water.
Watch the video for his interview that aired on 7 News This Morning.
The Sea Grant has a website for people to get up-to-date information on boating and marine trade resources: nysgrecreation.org.
