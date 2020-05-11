Free masks, hand sanitizer handed out to farmers to prevent COVID-19 spread

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Masks and hand sanitizer are being given out to farmers free of charge.
Cars and trucks pulled up outside of Cornell Cooperative Extension's North Hamilton Street location in Watertown Monday.
Drivers received free washable cloth masks, as well as 2 ounce sprays and 1 gallon jugs of hand sanitizer.
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County has partnered with New York State Agriculture and Markets to supply and distribute these products.
No appointment is needed.
Organizers say the goal is to support safe workplace practices to keep the agriculture workforce healthy.
"We are very thankful that we have this opportunity to make sure that we reach out to all of our dairy farms and all of our other agriculture enterprises in the county, that we can offer this product that will actually help ensure that their farmers and their employees have an opportunity to stay healthy, and that we can also just connect with them and make sure everybody's okay," said Catherine Moore, agricultural issue leader.
Producers may call 315-777-5322 to learn more or stop by the CCE Jefferson County office, 203 North Hamilton Street in Watertown on the following dates to pick up:
May 11th, 12th, 13th, 18th, and 20th from 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM and 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM
The suggested guidelines:
- 1-6 employees: 3 gallons and 2 small bottles per employee
- 7-15 employees: 6 gallons and 2 small bottles per employee
- 15 plus: 10 gallons and 2 small bottles per employee
- Face masks: 1 packet of 5 masks per farm employee
Meanwhile, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Lewis County is also offering free face masks and hand sanitizer.
Production farms of any type are encourage to participate, along with farm stands, CSA’s, greenhouses and u-pick operations.
The items can be picked up at the Lewis County Education Center at 7395 East Road, Lowville.
Arrangements can be made for direct contact farm delivery if necessary.
To sign up, contact CCE Lewis at 315-376-5270 or email lewis@cornell.edu.
You must sign up for your product and pick up times.
The product will be handout out this week on Wednesday May 13th from 12:30 pm -3:30 pm; Thursday May 14th from 12:30 pm -3:30 pm and Saturday May 16th from 9 am – noon.
