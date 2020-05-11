Harold Vincent Perkins, 88, formerly of Massena

RESTON, V.A. (WWNY) - Harold Vincent Perkins, 88, passed away on March 14, 2020, at Reston Hospital, Virginia. Prior to his move to Virginia, he was a longtime resident of Massena, New York.
Harold was born on December 7, 1931, in Pierrepont, New York, to Hugh Perkins and Mary Marden Perkins. He was preceded in death by his parents, son Michael Perkins and siblings Francis Perkins, Margaret Perkins Pietrobono, Kenneth Perkins, Louise Perkins Mousaw and Anita Perkins Sampier.
Harold married the love of his life, Lucile Legault Perkins, on May 25, 1957. They had four children, Michelle Perkins Boyd, Thomas Perkins, Michael Perkins and Stephen Perkins and three granddaughters, Stephanie Boyd Sollenberger, Lindsay Boyd and Lauren Perkins.
He served his country as a Sergeant in U.S. Army Intelligence during the Korean War. He was awarded the Korean Service Medal with two bronze service stars, National Defense Service Medal, ROK Presidential Unit Emblem, Meritorious Unit Emblem, the United Nations Service Medal and two Overseas bars.
Harold attended both Potsdam State and Alfred Tech. He retired from the Power Authority of the State of New York. He was an active member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church as well as a Eucharistic Minister. He was an outdoorsman enjoying both hunting and fishing. He was an avid fan of New York sports teams, especially the Giants, Mets and Rangers. Harold was a caring, generous, kindhearted person with a brilliant smile for all he met.
Funeral services remain unsettled due to the Covid 19 pandemic.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society or American Heart Association.
Arrangements entrusted to Adams Green Funeral Home, Herndon, Virginia, and Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, New York.
