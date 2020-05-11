Harold Vincent Perkins, 88, formerly of Massena

Harold attended both Potsdam State and Alfred Tech. He retired from the Power Authority of the State of New York. He was an active member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church as well as a Eucharistic Minister. He was an outdoorsman enjoying both hunting and fishing. He was an avid fan of New York sports teams, especially the Giants, Mets and Rangers. Harold was a caring, generous, kindhearted person with a brilliant smile for all he met.