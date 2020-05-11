It’s time for regional ‘control rooms’ to take over next phase, governor says

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WWNY) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo says New York state is starting “a new chapter” in its coronavirus crisis.
As the governor’s “pause” order is set to lift in some parts of the state on Friday – March 15 – “the question is going to shift more towards localities.”
At his daily briefing in the Rochester area on Monday, the governor said, “it’s an exciting new phase, we’re all excited to get back to work.”
But doing it intelligently “is what this week is going to be all about.”
Regions that meet seven criteria set by the state will begin phase one of reopening on Friday, which includes construction, manufacturing, wholesale trade, select retail for curbside pickup only, agriculture, forestry, and fishing.
Keeping an eye on the metrics that guide reopening are what the governor calls a “control room” from each region.
For the North Country – which for state purposes spans seven counties – that control room is made up of the legislative chairs of each county, plus state parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid, Regional Economic Development Council co-chair Jim McKenna, and Ron McDougall, who is Gouverner’s mayor and president of the Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence Counties Central Trades and Labor Council.
Those people are charged with keeping an eye on such things as hospitalization rates and infection rates in order to determine if the economy is opening too fast and what guidelines need to be in place.
With the deadline coming up, the governor said regional leaders need to “start talking, start understanding what happens on Friday, what do our numbers look like, and let’s get that all set sooner rather than later.”
The state’s death toll due to the coronavirus was 161 on Sunday, the lowest it’s been since almost of the beginning of the crisis.
All other statewide indicators – hospitalization rates, new hospitalizations, and new intubations – are also down.
“All the arrows are pointed in the right direction,” the governor said.
The state has released a NY Forward reopening guide that provides a history of New York’s COVID-19 crisis and the guidelines for what comes next,
