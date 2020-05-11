Joseph E. Jeffries, 41, of LaFargeville

LAFARGEVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Joseph E. Jeffries, 41, of State Route 180, passed away early Monday morning on May 11, 2020 at the Jefferson County Hospice Facility.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home, Watertown, NY.
Joe was born on August 27, 1978 in Juliet, IL to Robert and Alice Jeffries. After completing High School, Joe had miscellaneous jobs. His current job being a busboy and dishwasher in Henderson Harbor. Joe was always available to help at the funeral home, whether it be washing vehicles or yard work. He was a dedicated worker and will be greatly missed.
In Joe’s spare time, if he wasn’t spending time with his dad, he was an avid computer gamer. Enjoying games like WoW.
Along with his parents, Joe is survived by a sister; Janice K. Rusch, Newton, IA, a grandmother; Louise Jeffries, Watertown, NY, two uncles; Edward Jeffries, Illinois and John Jeffries, Watertown, NY, an aunt; Susan Jeffries, Indiana, and 4 nieces and 1 great-niece.
A private burial will be held at Brookside Cemetery, Watertown, NY. Online condolences may be shared at www.clevelandfhinc.com.
