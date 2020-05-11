Lewis County COVID-19 cases stay steady at 13

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lewis County hasn’t reported a new confirmed case of the coronavirus since Friday.
That’s when Public Health officials reported their 13th case. The first 11 had already recovered by the time the 12th and 13th were discovered.
Those two people are in isolation. Twenty-three more are under quarantine.
A total of 685 people have been tested in the county, 592 of whom had negative results.
Eighty people are awaiting the results of their tests.
