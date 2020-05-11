Malcolm “Mac” F. Dodds, 81, of Malone and formerly of Heuvelton

MALONE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Celebration of Life Service for Malcolm “Mac” F. Dodds age 81 of Malone, NY and formerly of Heuvelton, will be held at a time to be determined at the Heuvelton Fire Hall. Mr. Dodds passed away on May 10, 2020 at the Elderwood of Uihlein @ Lake Placid.
Surviving is his wife Marcella “Marti” Dodds of Malone, two sons Ricky (Andrea) Dodds of Canton and Michael (Lisa) Dodds of Poughkeepsie; three daughters Josephine Skiff & her companion Nils Andersen of Norfolk, Marie Dodds of Apex, NC and Heather Dodds of Heuvelton; a step-son Ryan Meashaw of Potsdam; 7 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild along with nieces, nephews & cousins.
Mac was born on November 15, 1938 in Ogdensburg NY, a son of Jay & Helen (Crowe) Dodds. He attended Heuvelton Central for his education and later entered the US Airforce where he was enlisted for four years. He later was married to Marcella “Marti” VanBrocklin on January 1, 1995 in Duane Center NY.
During his career, he owned and operated a gas station in Ogdensburg, was employed by the City of Ogdensburg, worked at Alcoa Manufacturing, owned and operated Mac’s Repair Service and was a care taker of several seasonal camps after his retirement.
He was a member of the Heuvelton Volunteer Fire Department and was a fire instructor at the Montour Fire Academy for many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, socializing with friends, woodworking, snowmobiling and riding ATV’s & motorcycles.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Heuvelton Volunteer Fire Department training program, 95 N. State Street, Heuvelton, NY 13654. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
