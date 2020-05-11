2 new cases of COVID-19 reported in St. Lawrence County, 0 in Jefferson County

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported to the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department Monday, meaning the total number of confirmed positive cases to date is 194.
Four people are hospitalized.
Officials said 152 have recovered.
Jefferson County reported no new cases of the coronavirus Monday. The total number of people who tested positive for it remains at 66.
Officials said no one is hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 61 have recovered from the virus.
There are 26 people in precautionary quarantine, 33 in mandatory quarantine and 5 in mandatory isolation.
Lewis County reported no new cases on Monday. It’s total number of positive cases remains at 13.
