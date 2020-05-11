Patricia Anne (Johnson) Burdick, 80, of Henderson

After graduating she worked for Gamble Distributors in Carthage, the Ag Insurance Company, MPS Rowe, and NYEA. She was the secretary- treasurer for the Henderson Board of Education. She was also employed for a number of years at Henderson Central School as their treasurer. After the schools merged, she started working for Tug Hill Construction retiring in 2003. Retirement to her didn’t mean she was done work. She was the secretary treasurer for the Henderson Fire District for 27 years retiring from there in 2019. She also worked for Neil Katzman SWBG doing bookkeeping.