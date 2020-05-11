HENDERSON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Patricia Anne (Johnson) Burdick 80, of Henderson passed suddenly. Sunday May 10th the Lord Jesus Christ welcomed the most wonderful angel in this world to his gates in heaven. Anyone who knew her knows she was an angel walking on earth.
Born December 18,1939 the daughter of the late Kenneth and Maude (Remington) Johnson. She was born and raised in the Carthage-Natural Bridge area. She attended school in Carthage and was a proud graduate of the class of 1958.
Patricia now joins her favorite brother (only brother) mother and father that have all gone before her.
Pat’s children along with her grandchildren and great- grandchildren were the love of her life, Kimberly (Ray) Hardy, Henderson; Jody (Jeffrey) White, Henderson; Janeen (Bobby) Lee, Adams; and Michael (Cynthia) Burdick, Adams. She is survived by 12 grandchildren and 10 great- grandchildren with another one on the way. A niece and a nephew. Along with many other close relatives and friends.
After graduating she worked for Gamble Distributors in Carthage, the Ag Insurance Company, MPS Rowe, and NYEA. She was the secretary- treasurer for the Henderson Board of Education. She was also employed for a number of years at Henderson Central School as their treasurer. After the schools merged, she started working for Tug Hill Construction retiring in 2003. Retirement to her didn’t mean she was done work. She was the secretary treasurer for the Henderson Fire District for 27 years retiring from there in 2019. She also worked for Neil Katzman SWBG doing bookkeeping.
Pat was a member of the Eagles Club, VFW, American Legion, Red Hat Society, Forever Friends, Henderson Methodist Church, Henderson Historical Society and Jefferson County Hospice.
Pat was always cheerful and happy, never bored a day in her life. She loved life to its fullest and was willing to talk up a storm to anyone she ran into. She enjoyed golf, bowling, NASCAR, trips to the Casinos, researching her genealogy, reading and gardening. Her favorite statement will never be forgotten “go shit in your hat”.
She touched many lives during her years and will never be forgotten.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her name to the Henderson Fire Department or the Henderson United Methodist Church.
There will be no funeral service or calling hours per her wishes but a celebration of life will be held when permitted. A private family burial in the Fairview Cemetery, Carthage will be held with the family at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by the Northridge Cremation Chapel owned and operated by Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
