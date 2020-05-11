Sandra L. (Burnett) Blanchard, 69, of Massena Center

MASSENA CENTER, N.Y. (WWNY) - Sandra L. (Burnett) Blanchard, 69, of County Route 42, unexpectedly passed away Thursday evening, April 30, 2020 at Massena Hospital.
Sandra was born May 1, 1950 in Salem, Massachusetts, the daughter of the late Samuel L. and Geraldine L. (Foote) Burnett. She was a graduate of Salem High School and George Wallace Community College. She first married Edward DeShane, they were blessed with 3 children before their marriage ended in divorce in 1989. On July 27, 1991, she married Bernard L. Blanchard in Hamilton, Massachusetts.
Sandra worked at various companies throughout her life including P&C Foods, Canton-Potsdam Hospital and MedLink where she was a home health aide. Additionally, she was a bar tender at Tucker’s Tavern in Massena for a time and was proud to have completed the course and become a heavy equipment operator. Unfortunately, due to her health, she has been disabled for the past 20 years. She enjoyed traveling, fishing, hunting, and camping at her family camp in St. Regis Falls. She also loved to ride motorcycles, quilting, spending time with her family and spend hours playing Facebook Farmville. While she visited her sons in Texas, she enjoyed sight-seeing, going to flea markets, and playing board games.
Sandra is survived by her husband, Bernard, her children and their spouses, Patrick DeShane and Cindi Favella of Texas; Brenda DeShane-Rush and Allen Rush of Massena; Gary and Jessica DeShane of Texas; her step-daughter and husband, Heather Lynn and Angelo DiBernardo of Malone; her grandchildren, Drake DeShane, Ashley M.J. Rush, Christie L.A. Rush and her companion, James Savage, Alexis and Justin DeShane, and Jaxston Troy DiBernardo; and her great granddaughter, Kiara Skye Aumell.
She is also survived by her siblings, Norm Burnett, Nancy Burnett of Massachusetts, Larry and Coreen Burnett of Myrtle Beach; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister-in-law, Marie Cote and a step-son, Troy Warren Blanchard.
Graveside Services will be held May 21st at 11:00 AM at Massena Center Cemetery. We ask that those in attendance observe the recommendation of face coverings and social distancing be observed.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena. Friends are encouraged to share memories, condolences and photos on her memory wall at www.donaldsonfh.com
