Sandra L. (Burnett) Blanchard, 69, of Massena Center

Sandra worked at various companies throughout her life including P&C Foods, Canton-Potsdam Hospital and MedLink where she was a home health aide. Additionally, she was a bar tender at Tucker’s Tavern in Massena for a time and was proud to have completed the course and become a heavy equipment operator. Unfortunately, due to her health, she has been disabled for the past 20 years. She enjoyed traveling, fishing, hunting, and camping at her family camp in St. Regis Falls. She also loved to ride motorcycles, quilting, spending time with her family and spend hours playing Facebook Farmville. While she visited her sons in Texas, she enjoyed sight-seeing, going to flea markets, and playing board games.