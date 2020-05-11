Starting to warm up midweek

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - We have another couple of chilly days, but it should start to warm up by the middle of the week.
Monday will have rain showers off and on. Some places could see mixed precipitation early.
Highs will be in the mid-40s.
It will drop below freezing overnight. There’s a freeze warning for Jefferson and Lewis counties from 1 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
Northwestern St. Lawrence County has a freeze warning from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. Tuesday.
There’s no warning for southeastern St. Lawrence County because it’s not considered that area’s growing season yet.
There’s a 40 percent chance of mixed precipitation Tuesday morning. The rest of the day will be mostly cloudy.
Highs will again be in the mid-40s.
It will be warmer – but still below average – on Wednesday. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 50s.
It will be in the upper 50s on Thursday. It will be partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon.
It will be in the mid-60s on Friday. It will be partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning.
It will be partly sunny and in the mid-60s on Saturday.
It will be in the mid-60s on Sunday, too, but skies will be mostly cloudy and there’s a 60 percent chance of rain.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.