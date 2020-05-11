Thomas P. Burton, 88, formerly of Pulaski and Belleville

BELLEVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Thomas P. Burton, 88, formerly a resident of Pulaski and Belleville, passed away Wednesday, May 6th at the Lewis County General Hospital in Lowville.
Graveside services will be held in the Ellisburg Cemetery at 2 pm on Thursday, May 21st, 2020. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.
He is survived by a daughter Shellie Orloff, Lowville; two grandsons Jonathon Hutt, Lowville and Christopher Hutt, Adams Center and several cousins.
He was born in Watertown, March 15, 1932 a son to Charles and Gertrude Lee Burton. He attended Union Academy Belleville before moving and graduating from Pulaski Academy in 1950 and Hobart College in 1956.
Tom Worked with H. Douglas Barclay as secretary of campaign from 1964-1984 and Senator McEwen as field staff for the congressman in 1978. He was a 40-year member of the Henderson Harbor Yacht Club.
Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com.
