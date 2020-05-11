Traffic Advisory: Watertown’s Huntington & North Rutland streets

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Crews will be working on sidewalk and handicapped ramp repair in Watertown starting this week.
A contractor for the city will start work on the 1000 and 1100 blocks of Huntington Street and then move on to North Rutland Street.
Work was scheduled to begin Monday, weather permitting, and continue through July 3.
Streets may be reduced to a single lane or temporarily shut down while work in underway.
Drivers can expect delays or detours.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.