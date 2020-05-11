Troopers warn of face-mask scam

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - State police are advising the public to be wary of people selling custom-made COVID-19 face masks over the internet.
Troopers say they’ve received several complaints from people who ordered and paid for face masks, but didn’t receive them.
Police say when customers tried to follow up, they were blocked by the seller with no response.
If anyone thinks they’ve been victims of this or a similar fraud, they can call troopers at 315-366-6000.
People can call the same number if they’re familiar with the social media profile in the picture above or have had contact with the person.
