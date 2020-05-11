Tug Hill Calendar Photo Contest now underway

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Attention local photographers - you have a chance to get your pictures published in a calendar.
The Annual Tug Hill Calendar Photo Contest is underway and Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust is looking for great photos taken anywhere within the Tug Hill region.
Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust Communications & Marketing Director Meredith Davison appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about the contest. Watch her interview with anchor Diane Rutherford above.
Photos of wildlife, flowers, forests, farms, streams, landscapes, and people are accepted.
The deadline to submit photos for the 2021 calendar is Friday, May 29.
You may submit up to 10 photos, which must be taken in the Tug Hill region.
Photos in all seasons are needed.
When submitting your photos, use the following naming format: Last_First_Location_Description_MonthTaken.
Email your photos or any questions to mdavison@tughilltomorrow.org.
The winning photo will be featured as the cover of the 2021 calendar, top selected photos will be featured as months, and smaller ones will also be featured throughout the months.
Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust is a non-profit regional organization that works with private landowners to protect and foster responsible stewardship practices of working forest, farm, recreation and wild lands in northern New York’s 2,100 square-mile Tug Hill region.
The Tug Hill region covers parts of Jefferson, Lewis, Oneida and Oswego Counties. To date over 19,000 acres of Tug Hill’s forests, farms, and wildlife habitat have been protected by the Land Trust.
