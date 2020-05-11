What it takes to start reopening north country region by Friday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - For a region to reopen Friday, it needs to meet 7 different criteria. Three regions do that, but the north country does not - at least not yet.
The region is not testing enough people. So how does that change and can it happen in time for May 15?
The 7-county north country region is shy 19 tests per day of meeting the state's requirement to be eligible to partially reopen Friday. To help, the state sent 1,000 test kits to each county on Monday.
"The only thing's that held us back is the lack of testing kits. But having these kits, starting tomorrow, we should have no problem reaching that threshold," said Lewis County Manager Ryan Piche.
Both Piche and Jefferson County Chairman of the Board of Legislators Scott Gray say they are confident the region will close the gap by Friday.
Gray says in the next 2 days, nursing home residents and staff will be tested, which will raise the numbers.
"The thought of not making it is not palatable, to be honest with you. Yeah, we're going to do everything we can to be ready by Friday," said Gray.
Gray is one of the members of the north country's control room, the group supervising the reopening.
On top of the testing issue, Gray says this week the control room will also have to make sure businesses that can reopen have plans and are complying with new rules.
"It's in their best interest to be compliant because any business that opens and doesn't follow the guidelines puts at risk every other business in the community that's open at the same time as they are and any other business that opened before them," said Gray.
Once the region starts to reopen, it will be the control rooms' job to monitor the numbers and pull the plug or slow down the increase in activity if the region no longer meets one of the 7 requirements.
The public will be able to watch where the region stands with a new dashboard that’s now on the state’s website.
