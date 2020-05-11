Your Turn: feedback on labor department criticism, drug sweep & teen’s documentary

By Diane Rutherford | May 11, 2020 at 1:50 PM EDT - Updated May 11 at 1:50 PM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Senator Patty Ritchie criticized the state Department of Labor over its handling of jobless benefits. The Cuomo Administration called her a “cheap politician:”

Typical Cuomo Administration response...People literally can’t afford food and might lose their houses.

Julia Robbins

She's spot-on right. The whole system has been mismanaged.

Michael Casselman

She is just grandstanding! She is attempting to use the current crisis to her advantage.

Chris Gardner

A massive drug sweep in the north country last week resulted in 18 arrests and the seizure of heroin, fentanyl and cocaine:

Great work at keeping our streets clean!

Sheila Ann Fifield

Great work but they will just get released!

Barb Richardson

A Gouverneur teen is receiving national recognition for a documentary he made on his cell phone about a World War I fighting unit:

It is a wonderful documentary!

Sharon Young

Amazing young man with a gift of passion and love of history.

Vicki Ray Kuan

