Your Turn: feedback on labor department criticism, drug sweep & teen’s documentary

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Senator Patty Ritchie criticized the state Department of Labor over its handling of jobless benefits. The Cuomo Administration called her a “cheap politician:”
Typical Cuomo Administration response...People literally can’t afford food and might lose their houses.
Julia Robbins
She's spot-on right. The whole system has been mismanaged.
Michael Casselman
She is just grandstanding! She is attempting to use the current crisis to her advantage.
Chris Gardner
A massive drug sweep in the north country last week resulted in 18 arrests and the seizure of heroin, fentanyl and cocaine:
Great work at keeping our streets clean!
Sheila Ann Fifield
Great work but they will just get released!
Barb Richardson
A Gouverneur teen is receiving national recognition for a documentary he made on his cell phone about a World War I fighting unit:
It is a wonderful documentary!
Sharon Young
Amazing young man with a gift of passion and love of history.
Vicki Ray Kuan
