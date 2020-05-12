Another cold day, but it will get better

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Chilly temperatures will be with us Tuesday, Tuesday night, and into Wednesday morning.
Wednesday afternoon, though, might be worth waiting for.
There’s a freeze warning for Jefferson and Lewis counties until 10 a.m. Tuesday.
It will be breezy Tuesday with partly sunny skies. Showers move in late afternoon and into the evening. Higher elevations could see some snow.
Tuesday’s highs will be in the low to mid-40s.
Skies clear overnight and temperatures drop into the 20s and 30s.
Sunny skies warm things up quickly Wednesday. Highs will be around 50.
And it gets warmer for the rest of the forecast.
It will be around 60 on Thursday. Skies will be partly sunny with a chance of rain.
Rain is likely Friday. Highs will be in the low 60s.
It will be partly sunny on Saturday, showers are likely Sunday, and there’s a chance of rain on Monday. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 60s all three days.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.