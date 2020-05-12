April sales tax collections plunge in NY, north country, report says

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - We’ve heard a lot about the loss of sales tax revenue during New York’s pandemic-related shutdown of non-essential businesses. Now we have the numbers to back it up.
Local sales tax collections across the state plunged 24.4 percent last month compared to April 2019, according to New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.
He said plummeting sales tax collections were widespread, leaving counties, cities and some other local governments short by about $327 million in revenue compared to last year.
Here’s how the pandemic-related shutdown affected Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties:
- Jefferson County saw its sales tax collections drop by 26.9 percent last month compared to April 2019. That’s a decrease of $1.6 million. In April 2019, the county collected $5.9 million. Last month, the revenue plummeted to $4.3 million. In March, revenues were $7.3 million.
- Lewis County experienced a 23.8 million drop in April compared to the year before. Sales tax collections in April 2019 were $900,000. The collections were $700,000 last month. In March, revenues were $1.4 million.
- St. Lawrence County saw a 19 percent decline. It collected $4.5 million in sales tax in April 2019, compared to $3.6 million last month. March collections were $5.2 million.
“The coronavirus has hurt household finances, and the April sales tax figures show how deep it is cutting into municipal finances,” DiNapoli said. “Sales tax revenues are vital for the counties and cities that are on the front lines of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. They are the first responders and provide a safety net of services for New Yorkers. The federal government needs to provide assistance to those hit hard by this virus or the budget cuts could be severe in some communities.”
He said although the first quarter of 2020 was relatively strong, March sales tax collections had already begun to show the impact of the COVID-19 shutdown–a decrease of 3.7 percent statewide with the largest declines downstate.
According to the comptroller, every county in every region of the state saw a large drop in April collections. New York City experienced a 23.1 percent decline, amounting to $141.8 million in lost revenues for a single month. Unknown at this time is how collections are impacted by consumers’ growing reliance on e-commerce shopping for products that are now subject to state and local sales taxes.
DiNapoli said the least severe, though still substantial decline in sales tax collections, occurred in the Mid-Hudson Region (-21.5 percent). The Capital District had the most severe decline (-28.8 percent).
Outside of New York City, the state’s 57 counties had a decrease in collections of $159.5 million compared to April 2019.
In addition, 17 cities (not including New York City) impose their own general sales tax. April collections were down $5.7 million in April in aggregate compared to April 2019. Nearly every city saw large losses ranging from a decline of 20.1 percent in White Plains to a decrease of over 37 percent in Gloversville. A few cities tax only specific goods or services. Most cities, towns and villages and some school districts also rely on sales tax revenues to support their operations, through sharing agreements with their counties.
New York’s sales tax collections totaled $1.02 billion in April.
