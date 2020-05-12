Bobby Cannavale and Laurence Fishbourne

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
May 23, Saturday at 8 pm on the LAByrnith website available for 24 hours
From the Playbill article:
LAByrinth Theater Company will reunite much of the original Off-Broadway cast of Stephen Adly Guirgis’ Our Lady of 121st Street for a free virtual reading in May. The reading will raise funds for the Off-Broadway company, which first produced the play at the Union Square Theater in 2003.
In Our Lady of 121st Street, which was revived by Signature Theatre in 2018, a group of former students return to their Harlem neighborhood to pay respects to the late Sister Rose. Once there, they discover that her body has been stolen.
