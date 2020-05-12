As COVID-19 testing kits arrive, local leaders hope region will partially reopen Friday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The help the north country needs to meet the 7th criteria to partially reopen is here and the region has a good start on getting in line with testing.
Monday night, north country counties received COVID-19 test kits from the state - kits that are needed in order for the region to perform enough tests to get the green light to begin phase one of reopening Friday.
In the tri-county region, St. Lawrence County got 3,200 kits and Jefferson and Lewis counties received 1 thousand. Now counties are ramping up testing.
Jefferson County has a goal to test around 110 to 115 people a day.
"everybody is aggressively out there doing what they should be doing, in terms of doing the nursing homes and the staff at those facilities.. if we can get those tests in and get them recorded we will be on schedule," said
Jefferson County Legislature Chair Scott Gray.
Tuesday, the 7-county north country region as a whole needed to be performing 5 more tests per day to reach its daily goal of 419.
Lewis County did its part Tuesday, performing a total of 226 tests - more than half of what the region needs to do in a day. Testing hospital and nursing home employees helped bring that number up.
"In order to keep pace with the state's requirement for opening, we have to do 27 tests a day so we are pushing as hard as we can to get that number up to a place where we'll be ready to go by Friday," said Lewis County Manager Ryan Piche.
He says the county would have been testing like this all along had it had the test kits to do it.
"We really have had a trickle from the state of the test kits that we've asked for until yesterday; we really received our first big shipment and that's allowing us to expand our capacity very quickly," said Piche.
Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul says the state realized there was a shortfall of tests in the north country and so it sent the test kits. She says it's important regions have the capacity to do testing.
"When people start going into the workplace and someone shows symptoms or has a temperature, you want to have the ability to get that person tested right away so that's why we wanted to have a certain number of tests per population," she said.
Hochul believes that by Friday the region should be able to hit the right numbers in order to begin phase one of reopening.
But if it doesn't, Gray says the region learned something important on Tuesday.
“Even if we happen to be a day late hitting that metric, as soon as we get official notice, we’ll be un-paused so to speak,” he said. “In other words, if we miss May 15 deadline, we don’t have to go a full 2 weeks to the next scheduled opening process. We can open immediately once that metric is met.”
