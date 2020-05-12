COVID-19 Tuesday night: the numbers, how it’s affecting the north country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There were no new cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties Tuesday.
Governor Andrew Cuomo said while deaths were up slightly between Sunday and Monday, the number of hospitalizations and intubations is on a downward trend.
As portions of the state prepare to partially reopen, Cuomo also said New York state needs $61 billion in federal funding to offset the economic damage caused by COVID-19.
The north country is in a better position to reopen parts of the economy on Friday after receiving test kits from the state.
One of the industries which would be among the first to reopen is construction. Local contractors are excited to get back to work.
Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul said Friday’s partial reopening is no time to stop what has made it possible in the first place - social distancing.
The shutdown has taken a toll on revenue generated by the economy. Local sales tax collections across the state plunged 24.4 percent last month compared to April 2019.
Fort Drum soldiers will soon be able to get a hair cut and hit the gym.
The Memorial Day parade in Carthage-West Carthage is off due to the pandemic.
A couple from Stone Mills has beaten COVID-19. They were cheered as they left Watertown’s Samaritan Medical Center.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.