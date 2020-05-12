Cuomo: NY needs $61 million from federal government

JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Governor Andrew Cuomo says New York state needs $61 billion in federal funding to offset the economic damage caused by COVID-19.
Cuomo made the statement during his daily briefing at Binghamton University's School of Pharmacy Tuesday.
He warned that without the funding, the state will need to cut budgets for schools, local governments and hospitals by up to 20 percent.
He said Washington needs to focus on helping "working families," not "greedy corporations."
“You really want New York state to turn around and have to cut schools and cut local governments? You know who local governments are? That’s police, firefighters. You want me to cut hospitals," asked Cuomo. "If you don’t fund the state, that’s who you’re cutting.”
As portions of the state prepare to partially reopen, Cuomo also the proposed “Americans First” legislation. The measure would force corporations to use any government money it receives on rehiring employees. If the money isn’t used that way, the corporation must return the money.
The governor also announced 195 New Yorkers died Monday from the coronavirus. While that is up from the day before, hospitalizations and intubations are declining.
"Overall the trend is down,” Cuomo said. “We’re just about where we were when we started before we saw the onslaught of the virus. We’re making real progress, there’s no doubt, but it’s also not a time to be cocky or arrogant.”
He also said the state is continuing to monitor an illness in children that is believed to be related to COVID-19. The governor said the state Department of Health has received nearly 100 reports of the illness.
Three young people, ages 5, 7 and 18, have died, he said.
