Fort Drum will soon allow soldiers to get hair cuts, go to gyms

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Fort Drum soldiers will soon be able to get a hair cut and hit the gym.
The Army post announced changes to both of those things Tuesday.
The Main Exchange Barber Shop will be open for appointments only for active duty personnel beginning May 14.
Soldiers can call for an appointment beginning at noon on Wednesday. Soldiers will have to wear a mask while getting their hair cut.
On May 18, various fitness centers on post will open back up to active duty personnel.
There will be a limit to the number of people inside, hours will be limited, and not everything will be open, like the pool and indoor track at Magrath Sports Complex.
Social distancing will be required.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.