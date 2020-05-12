Frances A. Jackson, 95, of Watertown and formerly of Carthage

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Frances A. Jackson, 95, Watertown, formerly of Meadowbrook Terrace in Carthage and widow of Calvin A. Jackson, passed away Monday May 11th, 2020 at the Samaritan Keep Home.
Per Mrs. Jackson’s wishes, services will be private for the family with burial in Brookside Cemetery. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.
She is survived by two sons, Calvin B. Jackson (Sharon Spaziani), Watertown, John A. (Shirley) Jackson, Buford, GA; two granddaughters and three great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two sisters Catherine Duvall and Mary Parker, one brother Frank Badalato, and a daughter-in-law Yong Yi Jackson.
Frances was born March 22, 1925 in Watertown, a daughter to Frank and Carmella Teti Badalato. She graduated from Watertown schools. Mrs. Jackson was employed at Chesbrough Ponds in Watertown, retiring after 36 years of employment.
She married Calvin A. Jackson October 20, 1947. He passed away in 1986.
Mrs. Jackson enjoyed crafts, cards and playing Bingo. She was a communicant of the Catholic faith.
