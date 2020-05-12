Hospital applauds couple who beat COVID-19 together

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - They came into Watertown’s Samaritan Medical Center together and they left together. We meet a couple from Stone Mills who beat COVID-19.
Jack and Carol Fitzgerald waved goodbye to Samaritan Medical Center on Monday as staff clapped and cheered.
"It was very heart warming. I was surprised. I had never seen so many nurses in my life," said Jack.
"Holy smokes, they were all through the hospital," said Carol.
The Fitzgeralds are in their 80s and had been at Samaritan fighting COVID-19 for more than 3 weeks. Some of that time was spent in the intensive care unit where Jack and Carol had to be separated.
The couple says after being together for almost 40 years being apart was "not good."
After the ICU, the couple headed to acute rehab, where they got to be side by side. One of the ways they worked on getting their strength back was by dancing.
"It felt good to listen to music together," said Carol
"Well, it lifts your spirits," said Jack.
Those who cared for the Fitzgeralds praised the couple for recovering.
“They both did a really good job putting forth their best efforts, pushing through even when they were tired,” said Abigail Monroe, physical therapsit.
"It's incredible that they were able to beat the odds at their age. It's just that they have that fighting spirit and definitely I believe motivated by each other," said Katie O'Brien, registered nurse.
Jack and Carol agree that going through rehab together helped them get home.
"It's just a relief," said Carol.
“I think we were quite lucky to beat it together,” said Jack.
