JCC’s Kids’ College goes online

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College’s kids summer camps will be going virtual this year.
JCC’s Whitney Cockrill says the college has teamed up with family-owned Blackrocket to present its Kids’ College workshops online.
The workshops are for ages 8 to 14.
The week-long classes begin June 29 and most cost $149 to register.
You can register and find out more at blackrocket.com/online/jef.
You can also find out more by calling 315-786-2233 or emailing ced@sunyjefferson.edu.
