John B. Petrie, 38, native of Watertown

John’s first love was his family but his second love was boating. He was most comfortable at the wheel of any motorboat, big or small. He earned his U.S. Coast Guard Captain’s License at the Clayton Boat Museum and moved to Florida where he could boat year-round. He worked on, fixed and re-built portions of luxury Mega Yachts at Hargrave Custom Yacht Builders where he eventually ended up as Parts Manager in an air conditioned office. John also skippered yachts up and down the Florida coast. When he died, he was working on an innovative project for solar power that, among other things, could be used for hurricane relief.