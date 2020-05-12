Josephine Oliver Scee, of Theresa

THERESA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Heaven has welcomed home another angel as Josephine Oliver Scee was received by Jesus and her children, Richard A Bell, Toni Jo Bell McConnell and Robert L Bell, who were all waiting patiently for her.
Born March 26, 1936, daughter of Louis Oliver and Josephine (Cavalli) Roselle in Watertown, NY. Jo was married to Edward Bell in January, 1953; they had six children together. She married Gerald (Doug) Scee in January, 1976; they had one child.
Jo worked at Cheseborough Ponds when her children were young. She also worked at various restaurants in the Watertown area. She loved gardening and watching her birds, but she mostly loved time with her family. There are many memories of family reunions, Thanksgiving dinners and family get togethers that we will cherish. She was loved by all who knew her and will be missed immensely.
She is survived by her husband, Gerald D Scee; her children, Edward (Pete) Bell, Watertown, Carol Gilboy, Porters Corners, NY, Christine Bell Watertown, Wayne Bell, Watertown, and daughter in law Ramona Bell-Dening and husband Mel of Syracuse, NY; a sister, Louisa Caldwell, a brother Dominick Oliver; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, great, great grandchildren; two sister in laws, Helen Kizzer and Helen Dumas, and nieces and nephews.
Along with her three children, Robert, Richard, and Toni-Jo, she was predeceased by two sisters , Margaret and Anna; two brothers, Tony Oliver and Frank Oliver; a grandson, Joseph Delaney and a great, great grandson, Dakota Delaney; a son in law, John Gilboy; and three brother in laws, Donald, William and Monti Scee.
The family would like to publicly recognize Hospice of Jefferson County for the exemplary care & compassion that Josephine received.
Donations to Hospice of Jefferson County will be appreciated in lieu of flowers
Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
