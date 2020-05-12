Local contractors excited to be among first to reopen for work

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - If northern New York is given the green light to start Phase One of reopening this Friday, construction is one of the businesses allowed to go back to work.
The sights, the sounds, and the salaries of construction businesses could be back soon.
Local contractors say it's much needed.
"You need the first of March to the first of December to make a living in this business," said Steven Hall, Steven J. Hall Inc. owner.
Hall, a Cape Vincent contractor, says he has lost tens of thousands of dollars during the shutdown, but he's hopeful that by this time next week, his employees will be back to work.
“So far, so good. Our health is good, our people are back, and just waiting for the go-ahead,” he said.
Contractor Raymond "Smitty" Smith says it makes sense for construction businesses to reopen because they don't pose a big risk for germ spreading.
"I think because of the distant dynamics of construction, people aren't on top of each other, and it's the same group of people," said Smith, Premier Building Associates owner.
Smith says clients are itching to get projects done and he looks forward to being busy.
"We have so many projects that we need people to work at. I'm willing to bring on more employees," he said.
Of course, no plans are hammered into place yet as the area still has to meet COVID-19 testing criteria.
However, contractors are already making arrangements to have increased sanitization and say they’re ready to get life back on track.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.