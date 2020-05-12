Lt. Governor: reopening local economy, staying open is ‘up to the citizens of the north country’

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Governor Cuomo repeated his warnings about not reopening smartly and Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul is doing the same.
7 News spoke with Hochul Tuesday morning. She said Friday's partial reopening is no time to stop what has made it possible in the first place.
"If they don't keep adhering to the social distancing, even in their work place, they don't keep wearing masks, they don't keep washing their hands, there is a risk that this infection could come back and come back even stronger. And in that case, this control will be responsible for putting another pause on, something that we really hope to avoid, but that's really up to the citizens of the north country, whether or not they continue to adhering to what they have been doing so successfully all this time," said Hochul.
Portions of the state are gearing up for a partial reopening of the economy this Friday. It remains to be seen if the north country region will meet the criteria needed to reopen on May 15.
