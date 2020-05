WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Michael J. Odett, died peacefully on Monday, May 11, 2020 at the Samaritan Medical Center. He was born on August 8, 1950 in Worth, New York to the late Clarence & Marion (Timmerman) Odett. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and are being handled by the Northridge Cremation Chapel owned and operated by Lundy Funeral Home. A full obituary will follow.