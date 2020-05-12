New Episodes of Jeopardy Coming!

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
JEOPARDY!’s 36th season isn’t over yet: after the conclusion of the “JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time” encore event, America’s Favorite Quiz Show™ will return with new episodes on Monday, May 18. The updated programming schedule is as follows:
May 18-22: New regular JEOPARDY! episodes
May 25-29: Teachers Tournament quarterfinals
June 1-5: Teachers Tournament semifinals and finals
June 8-12: New regular JEOPARDY! episodes
The rest of JEOPARDY!’s summer schedule will be announced in the coming weeks. Follow JEOPARDY! on social media or visit Jeopardy.com for updates as they become available:
JEOPARDY!, America’s Favorite Quiz Show™, and its host Alex Trebek are in their 36th season in syndication. With a weekly audience of 23 million viewers, JEOPARDY! is the top-rated quiz show on television, and has received numerous awards and honors, including the 2019 Emmy for Outstanding Game Show Host. The show holds the Guinness World Records® title for the most Emmy® Awards won by a TV game show (35 Emmys); it is also the recipient of a 2011 Peabody Award. JEOPARDY! is produced by Sony Pictures Television, a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company; it is distributed domestically by CBS Television Distribution and internationally by CBS Television International, both units of CBS Corp. For more information, please visit Jeopardy.com.
