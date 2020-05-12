Ronald T. Sanford, 50, of Watertown

Survivors include three sisters, Juanita and Scott Titus, Syracuse, NY, Wanda and Arthur Calhoun, LaFargeville, NY, Ivy Harrell, Florida; four brothers, David and Virginia Sanford, LaFargeville, NY, Edward Sanford and Colleen Calhoun, Watertown, NY, Leslie Carr and Jen Westerdick, Theresa, NY, Wade and Amy Sanford, LaFargeville, NY; a sister-in-law, Karin Sanford, Theresa, NY; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.