Tomorrow’s Health: kids’ mental health, children’s vaccines & cancer fight interruptions

Tomorrow's Health
May 12, 2020 at 6:48 AM EDT - Updated May 12 at 6:48 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Emergency rooms nationwide are being inundated with children seeking help for mental health issues.

That's according to a 10-year study in the journal Pediatrics.

Researchers found visits for mental health disorders rose by 60 percent while visits for self-harm increased by over 300 percent for children between the ages of 5 and 17.

Children’s vaccines

A new CDC study tracking pediatric vaccine orders finds older children are failing to get necessary immunizations during the coronavirus pandemic.

Researchers suggests that could lead to outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases such as measles as social distancing measures are relaxed.

Pandemic affects cancer fight

The battle against COVID-19 is also having a negative impact on the fight against cancer.

A survey of American Cancer Society grantees finds more than half report their research and training activities have been interrupted during the pandemic.

