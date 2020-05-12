What happened at Ogdensburg city hall?

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - After another failed attempt to hold a city council meeting over the internet Monday night, something happened involving Mayor Mike Skelly and city staff members.
Just what, isn’t clear.
Tensions are high in Ogdensburg already, as a faction of the city council led by Skelly has proposed cuts in personnel and layoffs. City officials are trying to close a projected $900,000 budget gap.
A police report from Monday night showed police were called to city hall by city clerk Cathy Jock, who a little earlier in the evening had shut down the council meeting because more than a thousand people were trying to log in.
Skelly’s name is listed on the police report, as is City Manager Sarah Purdy.
The report provides no other details, but council member Dan Skamperle recounted for 7 News Tuesday what he was told.
“I actually got a call at about 7:45 from the City Manager. She was very upset. Apparently Mayor Skelly, after the close of the meeting, went to City Hall. It appeared as though he was pounding on the doors, trying to get in.
"The City Manager told me she was scared for her life. People inside City Hall were scared. They didn’t know what to do. The police were called.
"Apparently the Mayor and the city Police Chief had an altercation. It’s my understanding he was using vulgarities towards the police chief. And, the Mayor was finally escorted to his truck by some police officers.
“And, the City Manager and employees were also escorted home by the police for their safety,” Skamperle said.
Several attempts to reach Skelly Tuesday were unsuccessful.
“From what I understand the behavior was pretty astounding and quite frankly disrespectful, and it severely needs to be looked at and reviewed," said another city council member, Mike Powers.
Purdy said she is not in a position to say anything, because she fears retaliation, though she did not say by who.
A second police report Tuesday morning shows police were again called to city hall, and Skelly’s name is again listed. This police report has a little more information; it reads police responded to a “report of an unknown problem” and “patrols responded and facilitated mayor in accessing his office.”
Why the mayor would need police help getting into his office was not immediately clear.
What happens now?
Powers said meetings should be held in-person, rather than over the internet. But city council member John Rishe, an ally of Skelly, got an opinion from the state’s Committee on Open Government which concluded the internet meetings are likely ok, because the city is making a “reasonable effort” to accommodate the public.
And Powers also thinks things have gone so far, the city can’t solve its problems on its own.
“I think what needs to happen now is we need a third party to come in here and right this ship," he said.
Powers said he has reached out to the state Attorney General’s office, but has not heard back.
