Big fishing tournament set for Ogdensburg cancelled

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - A fishing tournament that was expected to draw thousands of people to Ogdensburg this summer has been cancelled.
Major League Fishing (MLF) had planned a stop on the “2020 Bass Pro” tour for June 26 through July 1.
But in a statement, MLF said it will be working with Ogdensburg and several other cities “for future events.”
MLF said it is cutting the season short because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The loss of the tournament this summer is a blow to Ogdensburg; the event was to feature six days of competition with live broadcasts from the boats as each fish is caught and released. Those would have been streamed live to the shore for people to watch on large TVs.
Ogdensburg planned to spend $50,000 to support the tournament, which was expected to include a shoreline festival that would draw thousands of people to the area, as similar tournaments have done in Waddington.
Masena also has a major tournament this summer - the FLW Worldwide Pro Circuit Championship. That has not been cancelled, but is being delayed from August 8-13 to August 24-29.
