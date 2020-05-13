2 corrections officers injured at Gouverneur state prison

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Two corrections officers needed medical treatment following an alleged assault by an inmate at Gouverneur Correctional Facility last month.
The union that represents prison guards say an officer was frisking the inmate as he was putting him into disciplinary housing on April 7.
The New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association says the inmate became agitated and started shouting obscenities.
The officer with the inmate grabbed him in a body hold and two other officers came to assist. Two of the officers were injured, one was punched in the mouth, fell and hit his head on a radiator. The other suffered a swollen elbow.
The 27 year old inmate is serving a two- to seven-year sentence after being convicted in New York County in 2018 for first-degree scheme to defraud, second-degree grand larceny, and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
In separate incidents in the Gouverneur prison on April 6 and April 13, officers found orange strips behind stamps on envelopes mailed to inmates.
Those strips later tested positive for suboxone.
Also discovered in a separate incident on April 24 was a quantity of amphetamines that were mailed to an inmate.
