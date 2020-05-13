COVID-19: Wednesday night update

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There was good news to report in the north country Wednesday when it comes to coronavirus infections and restarting the economy.
Not only were there no new cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson, St. Lawrence and Lewis counties Wednesday, but the region will partially reopen on Friday.
Governor Andrew Cuomo visited Watertown Wednesday to announce the region has met the criteria to move forward.
Now that the north country has the green light to partially reopen for business, local officials say they’re “ecstatic.”
During his visit, Cuomo backed up a spokesman’s claim that state Senator Patty Ritchie’s criticism of the Department of Labor was a “cheap shot.”
Samaritan Medical Center is working on a plan to test full-time nursing home employees twice a week for COVID-19. It’s something mandated by the state.
A fishing tournament that was expected to draw thousands of people to Ogdensburg this summer has been canceled because of the pandemic.
Watertown’s annual Mount Carmel Feast will not be held this summer due to COVID-19
With schools closed due to COVID-19, young people have a chance to learn about public speaking, animal science, coding and other subjects online.
