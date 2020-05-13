Cuomo agrees with spokesman: Ritchie made ‘cheap shot’ against labor commissioner

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo is backing up a spokesman’s claim that state Sen. Patty Ritchie’s criticism of the Department of Labor was a “cheap shot.”
Last week, Ritchie called for labor commissioner Roberta Reardon to resign because of a backlog of unemployment insurance claims.
A Cuomo spokesman called the senator’s comments “cheap shots from cheap politicians.”
Responding to a question at his coronavirus briefing in Watertown on Wednesday, the governor said, “is it a cheap shot? Yes, it’s a cheap shot,” while noting “I understand it’s easy to pander.”
The governor noted that when the coronavirus crisis shut the economy down and many people lost their jobs, a system designed to handle thousands of claims was now scrambling to handle millions.
“No one could have seen this coming,” Cuomo said. “No one would have built a website and an office apparatus to handle millions of calls when you never expected it to happen.”
On top of the normal influx, the governor said the federal government expanded unemployment benefits for some people and enacted strict guidelines.
That, he said, made things even more complicated for state employees trying to keep up with demand.
“But if you haven’t gotten your check, none of the matters,” he said. “I understand that.”
When people do get their checks, he said, they will be for the full amount they’re entitled to, starting when they first lost their jobs.
