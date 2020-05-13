Elizabeth (“Betty”) F. Haley, 86, of Massena

Betty was born on April 24, 1934 in Churubusco, NY, the daughter of the late Alka and Maureen (Patnode) Ezrow. She graduated from Ellenburg High School and cherished the lifelong friendships she made there. They held yearly class reunions that Betty rarely missed. After moving to Massena, she met and married S. Philip Haley on August 14, 1971 and spent many happy years as a wife and homemaker. Over the years, she cared for many of the children in her family, all of whom fondly remember her ever-growing collections of perfume bottles and Precious Moments figurines, her daily diary-writing, and her love of anything pink.