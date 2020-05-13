The Frick Collection - Cocktails with a Curator

Every Friday, Streaming Free Online - This week Boucher’s Lady on her Day Bed

The Frick Collection - Cocktails with a Curator
Cocktails with a Curator (Source: The Frick Collection)
By Craig Thornton | May 13, 2020 at 12:15 PM EDT - Updated May 13 at 12:15 PM

About the YouTube Series: Cocktails with a Curator

The Frick is concocting the perfect mix of cocktails and art. Every Friday at 5:00 p.m., join us for happy hour as a Frick curator (remotely) offers insights on a work of art with a complementary cocktail. Bring your own beverage to this virtual event.

Cocktail Recipe

French "75" 2/3 gin 1/3 lemon juice simple syrup fill up with champagne

Audiences under 21 are encouraged to join with a non-alcoholic drink.

Mocktail Recipe

lemonade tonic water white sugar

Video recordings are available on our website, and YouTube(link is external).

