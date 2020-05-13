The Frick Collection - Cocktails with a Curator

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
The Frick is concocting the perfect mix of cocktails and art. Every Friday at 5:00 p.m., join us for happy hour as a Frick curator (remotely) offers insights on a work of art with a complementary cocktail. Bring your own beverage to this virtual event.
Cocktail Recipe
French "75" 2/3 gin 1/3 lemon juice simple syrup fill up with champagne
Audiences under 21 are encouraged to join with a non-alcoholic drink.
Mocktail Recipe
lemonade tonic water white sugar
Audiences under 21 are encouraged to join with a non-alcoholic drink.
Video recordings are available on our website, and YouTube(link is external).
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.