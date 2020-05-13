Hammond man pleads guilty to federal child pornography charges

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A 40 year old St. Lawrence County man has pleaded guilty in federal court to child pornography charges.
Dean Brooks of Hammond admitted to using his Yahoo e-mail account to request and receive 7 sexually explicit images from a 14 year old Alabama girl during a 2-week period in December 2017.
A subsequent federal search warrant executed at his residence uncovered an additional 9 child pornography images that Brooks downloaded from the internet to his cellular telephone.
Brooks pleaded guilty to one felony count of receipt of child pornography and one felony count of possession of child pornography.
Brooks's sentencing is scheduled for August 13.
He faces a minimum of 5 years and up to 20 years of imprisonment for his receipt of child pornography, and up to 20 years of imprisonment for his possession of child pornography.
Brooks also faces a fine of up to $250,000.00 per count, as well as a term of supervised release of between 5 years and life, and he will be required to register as a sex offender.
