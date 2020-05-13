Ivan D. “Ike” Filiatrault, 85, of Antwerp

ANTWERP, N.Y. (WWNY) - Ivan D. “Ike” Filiatrault, 85, of Co. Rt. 26, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 at home surrounded by his wife and family.
Born on March 29, 1935 in Antwerp, NY, he was a son of Cyril, Sr., and Gladys Dashnaw Filiatrault. He attended Antwerp High School.
Ivan married Edith L. Gleason on March 6, 1954 at the Antwerp Methodist Church.
In 1954, he went to work at Sanders Sheet Metal for 18 years. He was also owner and operator of a dairy farm on Co. Rt. 26 from 1963-1984 and co-owner of Gouverneur Roofing and Sheet Metal Company from 1977-1993, at which time he retired. He also worked in the winter time plowing snow on the Ft. Drum Airfield.
Ivan was treasurer of the Antwerp United Methodist Church, Chairman of the Shared Administrative Council, Trustee and Captain of the Clipper Club, Councilman of the Antwerp Town Board (18 years), exempt fireman for Antwerp Fire Dept., one of the first charter members of the Original Yanks Drum and Bugle Corp.
He loved camping with his grandchildren, coaching T-ball and grasshopper baseball, processing maple syrup, maple cream and butter with his grandson, Riley and spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Edith; three sons and three daughters-in-law, Leslie and Cynthia, Joseph and Susan, Allen and Kara; seven grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren.
His parents, four sisters, Vida, Ruth, Vivian, and Genevieve, three brothers, Cyril, Jr., Ken and Walt, all passed away previously.
As per his wishes, there will be no funeral or calling hours. Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.
Donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601.
Condolences may be made online at www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com
