Jefferson County 4-H Virtual Academy offers numerous programs for youth

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - With schools closed due to COVID-19, young people have a chance to learn about public speaking, animal science, coding and other subjects online.
It's thanks to the Jefferson County 4-H Virtual Academy.
Mitch McCormick, director of 4-H afterschool programs at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday. Watch his interview with anchor Diane Rutherford above.
The programs are offered to youth in the county who participate in 4-H Clubs and 4-H afterschool programs.
The programs are led by a 4-H educator.
