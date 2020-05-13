Jefferson County 4-H Virtual Academy offers numerous programs for youth

May 13, 2020 at 4:36 PM EDT - Updated May 13 at 4:36 PM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - With schools closed due to COVID-19, young people have a chance to learn about public speaking, animal science, coding and other subjects online.

It's thanks to the Jefferson County 4-H Virtual Academy.

Mitch McCormick, director of 4-H afterschool programs at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday. Watch his interview with anchor Diane Rutherford above.

The programs are offered to youth in the county who participate in 4-H Clubs and 4-H afterschool programs.

The programs are led by a 4-H educator.

